The B*tch Boys: Khabib & fight game stars engage in fierce online slanging match (VIDEO)

Published time: 15 Jan, 2019 22:57 Edited time: 15 Jan, 2019 23:08
The fight game has produced yet another scathing war of words as UFC lightweight star Khabib Nurmagomedov became the focal point of a 4-way slanging match also involving big names Conor McGregor, Paulie Malignaggi and Nate Diaz.

Ignited by, you guessed it, the trash-talk 'champ champ' McGregor, the online spat soon engulfed Russian Khabib and ex-world champ boxer Malignaggi, calling for a need to stop "b*tching", before MMA legend Nate Diaz gave his two cents. 

What resulted was four stars of the combats sports world exchanging a series of sly shots and low-blows with one another, along with accusations of being drunks, punks, cowards, "cokeheads" and "broke b*tches".

See who said what as RT Sport takes you through the latest fallout from the fight world.

