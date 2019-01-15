The B*tch Boys: Khabib & fight game stars engage in fierce online slanging match (VIDEO)

The fight game has produced yet another scathing war of words as UFC lightweight star Khabib Nurmagomedov became the focal point of a 4-way slanging match also involving big names Conor McGregor, Paulie Malignaggi and Nate Diaz.

Ignited by, you guessed it, the trash-talk 'champ champ' McGregor, the online spat soon engulfed Russian Khabib and ex-world champ boxer Malignaggi, calling for a need to stop "b*tching", before MMA legend Nate Diaz gave his two cents.

What resulted was four stars of the combats sports world exchanging a series of sly shots and low-blows with one another, along with accusations of being drunks, punks, cowards, "cokeheads" and "broke b*tches".

See who said what as RT Sport takes you through the latest fallout from the fight world.