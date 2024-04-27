icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 Apr, 2024 18:37
WATCH Russian Grad rockets pound Ukrainian positions

The barrage was one of many in a week that saw Kiev lose more than 8,000 troops
WATCH Russian Grad rockets pound Ukrainian positions
A BM-21 Grad rocket system opens fire somewhere in Zaporozhye Region, Russia, April 2024 ©  Russian Ministry of Defense

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Grad MLRS crew unleashing a salvo of rockets at Ukrainian firing positions in Zaporozhye Region. Across Zaporozhye and neighboring Kherson, Russian forces reportedly eliminated hundreds of Ukrainian troops and destroyed dozens of vehicles over the last week.

Posted on the ministry’s Telegram feed on Saturday, the footage depicts members of the 50th Guards Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment preparing, then firing, a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system. Drone footage then shows the 122mm projectiles raining down on a treeline where “firing positions and targets of Ukrainian nationalists” had been identified.

Russian forces advanced all along the Donbass frontline over the last week, seizing the villages of Pervomayskoe, Novomikhailovka and Bogdanovka – the latter of which is located a kilometer from the key strategic town of Chasov Yar – in Donetsk People’s Republic. 

Further south in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Russian military wiped out 360 Ukrainian troops, 30 motor vehicles, and 20 field artillery guns, including eight US-made M777 howitzers since last Saturday, the ministry said in a statement. 

Across the entire theater of operations, Ukraine lost a total of 8,280 soldiers over the past seven days, according to the ministry’s data.

Top stories

RT Features

Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE

