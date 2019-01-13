'We smashed your team that night you punk': Khabib bites back at Nate Diaz insult
The Twitter back-and-forth stems from Diaz interjecting in Khabib's latest dig at Conor McGregor, in which he said that the Irishman will have to "live with the shame" of submitting to the undefeated Russian in round four of their UFC 229 bout in October of last year.Also on rt.com 'Live with that you're all p*ssies!': Nate Diaz bites back at Khabib in 'b*tchin' row
Diaz, who participated in two hugely entertaining bouts of his own with McGregor, winning the first and losing the return, referred back to the incident at the World Series of Fighting 22 event in Las Vegas in August 2015, writing on Twitter that he "slapped" Khabib, after which he alleges that Khabib's team failed to back up their fighter.
Refusing to back down, Khabib posted a brief clip of the confrontation which appears to show a chair being thrown at Diaz.
"You was hiding behind security and ran away coward, it’s clear on the video. We just smashed your team that night you punk," he writes. Diaz responds, telling Khabib to "be real" and that the Russian "know[s] what happened."
I slapped you in your head you and your team didn’t do shit ...— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 13, 2019
Live with that ur all pussies
Be real— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 13, 2019
You know what happened live with it 😊👋
Diaz and members of his entourage were at the event to support teammate Jake Shields who fought submission specialist Rousimar Palhares in the featured bout. Khabib's cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, beat Jorge Moreno earlier on the same card.
The brawl between members of the Nurmagomedov and Diaz camp initially started inside the arena but later spilled out on to the Planet Hollywood casino floor, where it was captured on film by fans.
World Series of Fighting, which has since rebranded itself as the Professional Fighters League, banned Nate and Nick Diaz from attending their events in the aftermath of the altercation.