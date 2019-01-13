'Live with that you're all p*ssies!': Nate Diaz bites back at Khabib in 'b*tchin' row

UFC superstar Nate Diaz has steamed in on the 'bitchin' war of words between Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmaogedov in his typical laconic tone, by calling the Russian and his entire team "pussies".

The row began when Conor McGregor took to Instagram to direct insults at hated former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, telling the ex-IBF and WBA champion and tell the Brooklynite "don't be bitchin".

The Irishman claimed it was the same phrase he told Khabib Nurmagomedov at the end of the third round in their fight at UFC 229 in October, and not the now infamous "it's only business".

In response, Khabib posted a picture of himself submitting McGregor in the fourth round of that fight to defend his UFC lightweight title in Las Vegas by neck crank, with the caption "You will live with this shame all your life, bi...," without actually repeating the word, in true honor style.

Seeing an opportunity to reignite his feud with the Dagestan native, Diaz wrote: "I slapped you in your head you and your team didn’t do shit ... Live with that ur all pussies!"

The message seemingly refers to when Stockton, California-based fighter Diaz clashed with Khabib's team at a World Series of Fighting event in 2015, throwing a drink at the 30-year-old's entourage which sparked a fracas on the Las Vegas strip.

Perhaps Malignaggi has the most hard-hitting repsonse to McGregor, calling 'The Notorious' a "cokehead lush" and claiming the self-proclaimed 'champ champ' had "absolutely no balls."

It seems like the trio now has a new member, making for a fearsome foursome of pugilistic motormouths well trained in the art of trash talk.