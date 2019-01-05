'F*** your grandmothers': French winger Ribery unleashes social media rant over $1K steak backlash

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery has hit out at Twitter critics who castigated him after being photographed eating a $1,200 gold-covered steak while on holiday in Dubai, telling them that he "owes them nothing."

Ribery, who has long had a tetchy relationship with the media, ate the gold-covered Tomahawk steak presented to him by Nusr-et restaurant owner Nusret Gokc, better known as 'Salt Bae' for the 24-karat manner in which he seasons his meat.

READ MORE: Salting with the stars: Messi & Pogba sample famous Salt Bae treatment in Dubai (VIDEO)

The meal costs a pricely £1,000 ($1,200) and after posting images to social media, Ribery received a backlash for his extravagance - prompting him to release a somewhat unconventional New Year's message via his social channels.

"For 2019, let’s dot the i’s and cross the t’s...," he wrote via translation. "Let’s start with the jealous, the haters, those only born because a condom had a hole in: f*** your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree. I owe you nothing.

"My success is, above all, thanks to God, me, and my loved ones who believed in me. For the others, you’re nothing but pebbles in my socks!”

Ribery, who turns 36 in April, is rumored to be coming to the end of his time in the German city, with Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac understood to be in the market for a replacement to the player who has spent more than a decade in the German's side's starting XI.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich ace Franck Ribery apologizes for slapping TV reporter following Dortmund defeat

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig are said to be chief on Kovac's wishlist as he aims to infuse more youth into his squad.