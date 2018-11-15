Bayern Munich ace Franck Ribery apologizes for slapping TV reporter following Dortmund defeat

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has apologized for slapping French TV reporter Patrick Guillou following his team's defeat away to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

French star Ribery, 35, reportedly took issue with Guillou's line of questioning following the loss, when he suggested that the player was responsible for two of Dortmund's goals during Bayern's defeat in a 3-2 cracker at Westfalenstadion which left Bayern 7 points adrift of the league leaders.

Disappointing to say the least 😞#BVBFCB 3-2 pic.twitter.com/PvkSgbtj50 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 10, 2018

A statement from Bayern at the time acknowledged the incident, which read: “Franck Ribery has informed us that he had an altercation with his compatriot Patrick Guillou, whom he has known well for many years.

“We agreed with Patrick Guillou that we would speak at a personal meeting, we will talk about how we can solve the matter, and Mr. Guillou has already signaled that it is in his interest.”

Bayern president Uli Hoeness arranged for Ribery and Guillou to meet on Wednesday at the club offices where, according to German newspaper BILD, Ribery issued a personal apology to the beIN Sports reporter, offering "remorse and insight."

At the time of writing there has been no word from Bayern regarding any internal club discipline for Ribery as a result of his actions.