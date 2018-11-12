Bayern Munich confirm Ribery repeatedly slapped reporter after stunning Dortmund loss

Borussia Dortmund maintained their lead at the top of the Bundesliga after a thrilling five-goal classic against old rivals Bayern Munich, but a violent post-match altercation has overshadowed the game.

En route to the team bus after a stunning late defeat, Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery, 35, allegedly assaulted French TV beIN Sports pundit Patrick Guillou, who reportedly blamed his fellow countryman for the two late goals that were conceded.

Guillou, a former player himself as well as an assistant coach, sought a post-match statement from Ribery when the player snapped and began hurling insults at him. Ribery then rounded on the journalist and slapped him three times in the face before shoving him.

“Franck Ribery informed us that he had an altercation with his countryman Patrick Guillou, whom he has known well for many years,” Bayern’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement, as cited by AZ.

“We agreed with Patrick Guillou on Saturday evening that we would soon discuss in a personal meeting how we would put this affair to rest. Mr Guillou has already indicated that this is also in his interest.”

Robert Lewandowski drew first blood in the ‘Klassiker,’ with a searing header against his former side. Marco Reus equalized early in the second half with a well-taken penalty.

In a round of tit-for-tat, Lewandowski nodded in his second before Reus again brought things level. Substitute Paco Alcacer finished off the comeback and secured victory for Dortmund with a goal from a quick counterattack.

Dortmund remain in top position with 27 points while Bayern languish seven points behind in fifth place after a lackluster start to the season, following six successive title-winning seasons in a row.

