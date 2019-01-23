Mo mystery: Liverpool star Salah deletes social media accounts after cryptic last message

Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has football fans baffled after posting a cryptic message to his millions of social media followers before deleting his accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

Searches for Salah’s accounts on the popular social media platforms drew blanks on Wednesday, with the forward appearing to have deactivated his accounts on both Twitter and Instagram, where he has a combined following of more than 20 million.

Also on rt.com Salah wins Africa player of the year – but everyone’s talking about his cringey dancing (VIDEO)

Salah, 26, tweeted to his 7.78 million followers on Tuesday evening with a cryptic message reading: “2019 Resolution: Time to get in touch, for real.”

READ MORE: ‘Did he just call Salah a p***y?’ Man City captain Kompany accused of insulting Liverpool star

That appears to have been the signal for the star’s social media withdrawal on Wednesday, when both of his accounts disappeared.

Salah was a popular force on social media, frequently posting pictures of his life away from football, from fashion shoots with GQ magazine to holiday snaps and pictures with his pet cats.

Also on rt.com ‘This can't happen’: Salah speaks out against exporting Egyptian cats & dogs ‘as food’

On the pitch, the forward struck twice at the weekend as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace and maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Salah's double took him to 50 Premier League goals in total (including two from his time at Chelsea), a feat he has achieved in just 72 appearances in England’s top flight, fourth on the all-time list of those quickest to reach the milestone.

READ MORE: Salah has Liverpool teammate Lovren in stitches with cheeky New Year’s message

With the Egyptian King now apparently shunning social media, Reds fans will hope that means even more focus on ending their team’s 29-year league title drought.