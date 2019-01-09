Salah wins Africa player of the year – but everyone’s talking about his cringey dancing (VIDEO)

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was crowned African footballer of the year for the second time in a row on Tuesday night, but much of the talk was about the Liverpool star’s clunky dancefloor moves at the glitzy ceremony.

Salah, 26, won the 2018 Confederation of African Football Player of the Year award at a ceremony in Dakar, pipping Senegalese Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the accolade.

It comes after Salah – nicknamed ‘The Egyptian King’ – enjoyed a remarkable 2017-18 season in which he netted 44 goals in total and also picked up the prestigious BBC African Player of the Year accolade.

But while Tuesday's ceremony recognized Salah’s prodigious talents on the pitch, he proved not quite so fleet-footed on the dancefloor when he and other prize winners were joined on stage by a group of dancers.

The suited striker ace was initially seen smiling and swaying along with the music somewhat awkwardly – much to the delight of teammate Mane – before deciding enough was enough and giving up altogether.

The forward's dancing efforts met with mixed reviews online.

Some even likened it to UK PM Theresa May’s notoriously dodgy dancing on a trip to the continent last year.

To be fair to Salah, it wasn't quite THAT bad – but then again, little is.

Salah will next be in action on the pitch when Liverpool meet Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, as the table-topping Reds aim to put their recent defeat to title rivals Manchester City behind them.

