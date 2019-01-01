Salah has Liverpool teammate Lovren in stitches with cheeky New Year’s message

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah had his teammate Dejan Lovren in fits of laughter after sending a cheeky New Year’s message with a not-so-hidden agenda.

Lovren revealed the New Year’s WhatsApp message exchange between the pair, which starts when Salah appears to innocently send the defender his best wishes for the upcoming year, beginning with: “Happy New Year brate” – using the term for “brother” and “mate.”

The Croatian then sends a heartfelt reply before the Egyptian star reveals his ulterior motive for messaging – he simply wanted to know what time the pair were due to train with Liverpool on Tuesday.

The pair’s “bromance” was lauded on social media, with some users saying they had started 2019 in a good place.

The pair will need to be at their best when Premier League table-toppers Liverpool take on second-placed Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Unbeaten Liverpool sit seven points clear of City in the title race, meaning Thursday’s encounter could be crucial to determining the pecking order come the end of the season.

Liverpool are looking to end a 29-year wait for the title, while City are hoping to retain the trophy they won last season.

