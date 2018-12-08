‘Pure class’: Hat-trick hero Salah REFUSES man-of-the-match award as he honors teammate Milner

Mohamed Salah was in blistering form as he bagged a hat-trick to help Liverpool trounce Bournemouth on Saturday, but the Egyptian star refuses to accept the man-of-the-match accolade, instead handing it to teammate James Milner.

Salah struck once in the first half and twice in the second in a fine individual performance that saw him move to 10 league goals for the season and put Liverpool top of the table as they won 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

But despite the solo brilliance from the Egyptian king – which include a sublime third goal in which he rounded Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic not once but twice before slotting home casually – Salah refused to accept the MOM accolade when handed it after the game.

Standing next to Liverpool’s James Milner, who was joining a select group of players to have made a landmark 500th Premier League appearance, Salah instead handed the award to his teammate.

“He deserves it today,” Salah told Sky Sports as he handed Milner the award, despite protests from the interviewer. “He’s had an amazing career, and I hope we’re going to win something together,” the Egyptian added.

Hat-trick hero @MoSalah refuses to take his Man of the Match award and hands it over to @JamesMilner on his 500th Premier League appearance. 👏👏👏



📺 Watch the reaction to #AFCB 0-4 #LFC on Sky Sports Premier League or follow here: https://t.co/gCPPirCr0Kpic.twitter.com/l7kmzOeuVt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 8, 2018

Praise poured in for Salah's actions on and off the pitch, with social media users hailing him as "pure class."

Pure class 👏



Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is handed the Man of the Match award by Sky Sports in the UK after his hat trick against Bournemouth



He refuses to accept the award and instead gives it to James Milner stood alongside him. Milner played in his 500th #PL game on Saturday — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 8, 2018

Lovely moment as James Milner is asked to present Mo Salah with the MOTM award. Mo says: "I have to congratulate him for his amazing career. I hope I have more games like this in my career. But I will not take it [the award from Milner]." #LFC — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) December 8, 2018

Others lauded his prolific recent form after a relatively slow start to the season, with the striker now level at the top of the Premier League scoring charts with Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

👏👏👏 Man of the Match @LFC’s @MoSalah 👏👏👏



🥇 Goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️

🥇 Shots 4️⃣

🥇 On target 🎯🎯🎯

🥇 Chances created 🔑🔑

🥇 Passes opp half 4️⃣2️⃣



🔥🔥🔥 #BOULIVpic.twitter.com/YsYq25NTOK — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 8, 2018

Bournemouth fans applauding Salah off the field. Nice touch. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) December 8, 2018

Mo Salah in Premier League for Liverpool this season:



🏟 16 Games

⚽ 10 Goals

🎯 4 Assists



🤷‍♂ One season wonder



Mo Salah has also given his Man of the Match award to James Milner to commemorate his 500th Premier League appearance. pic.twitter.com/F6dKDGJ2hN — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) December 8, 2018

Liverpool now face a must-win Champions League game against Napoli mid-week, which will make or break their hopes in the competition that they went all the way to the final in last season.

