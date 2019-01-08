‘Did he just disappear into Klopp’s coat?’ Internet confused as Shaqiri ‘vanishes’ on air (VIDEO)

The internet has been left baffled by footage appearing to show Liverpool player Xherdan Shaqiri “disappearing” into manager Jurgen Klopp’s coat after the team’s FA Cup game at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat could partly be explained by Klopp fielding a much-changed team, far less understandable was where forward Shaqiri disappeared to after receiving a hug from his boss on the pitch after the match.

A clip circulating on social media shows the German putting an arm round the player as he walks past, but seemingly failing to appear on the other side of the manager.

What’s more, Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho seems to pop up at just the moment his teammate vanishes.

... did Shaqiri just disappear into Klopp’s coat? pic.twitter.com/qZRYyRZdvF — Lewis (@lewisgilbert97) January 7, 2019

Magic? Some Twitter users certainly thought so…

And where did Fabinho come from? 😮🤔 — Daniel Butler (@DanButler2001) January 8, 2019

That's one hell of a magic trick 👀 — Kieran MacLeod (@KieranMacLeod67) January 8, 2019

Can’t stop Watching — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) January 8, 2019

What the hell happened there lol — Matt (@Mattys123) January 8, 2019

Now you see me now you don’t — Jarv🖤🐓🎱🥊👨‍🌾🃏🏢 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🏋️‍♂️🎯 (@EssexJarv) January 8, 2019

@MovesLikeMacca Klopps coat. The gateway to Narnia. — Steven Coddington (@stecharlescod) January 8, 2019

The televisual trickery is perhaps explained by the contrasting heights of Klopp and Shaqiri, with the German standing at around 6ft 4in (193cm), while his forward is a relatively diminutive 5ft 5in (169cm), meaning he could quite plausibly have slipped from sight - or possibly an unusual jump between frames.

While Liverpool exited the FA Cup in the third round at Molineux, they are sitting four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

If Klopp can guide them to a first league title in 29 years, then he really might be a magician.