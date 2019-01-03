‘Did he just call Salah a p***y?’ Man City captain Kompany accused of insulting Liverpool star

Social media users have accused Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany of branding Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah “a p***y” after the striker went down under a bruising tackle from the defender.

Kompany was handed a booking after firing into the Liverpool forward with a crunching challenge during the teams’ Premier League top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Many observers felt the rash tackle warranted a red card, but as the Egyptian forward lay writhing on the ground Kompany walked past with a few choice words for his rival.

Social media users have been sharing footage of the incident, claiming to know exactly what the Man City skipper said towards Salah.

Did kompany just call salah a pussy... I swear that's what he said ahaha #MCILIV — Chris Ward (@IoIchrisIoI) January 3, 2019

Kompany called Salah a pussy after tackling him 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/IWtmHewvoa — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 3, 2019

Enjoyed Vincent Kompany calling Mo Salah a 'pussy' after he just two-footed him. — Jake Gallagher (@MatchoftheDave) January 3, 2019

Kompany calling Salah a pussy is exactly what this game needed. pic.twitter.com/oSbW5jZj5z — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) January 3, 2019

If you were the referee, how would you deal with this challenge by Kompany on Salah? 🤔



Vote in the poll below 👇 pic.twitter.com/vetiqBuaKG — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 3, 2019

Lucky not to see red there @VincentKompany — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 3, 2019

Appeared to follow it up by calling Salah a ‘pussy’, to add insult to injury. https://t.co/HM3D4poHPi — Natalie Pirks (@Natpirks) January 3, 2019

Table-toppers Liverpool came inches from taking the lead in the game when John Stones and goalkeeper Ederson became involved in a mix-up after a Sadio Mane shot, but goalline technology showed the ball had not crossed the line.

📸| Goal Decision System coming into play. John Stones keeping Manchester City in this one!#MCILIV 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/DAVxT9f506 — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 3, 2019

However it was City who broke the deadlock when Argentine star Sergio Aguero fired home from a tight angle at the end of the first half.

Roberto Firmino leveled things for the visitors with a diving header at the back post in the second half of a pulsating encounter, before German winger Leroy Sane won it for City with his superb low finish on 72 minutes.

The win for City handed the Reds their first defeat of the season and cut the gap at the top of the table to four points.