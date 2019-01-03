HomeSport News

‘Did he just call Salah a p***y?’ Man City captain Kompany accused of insulting Liverpool star

© Reuters / Phil Noble
Social media users have accused Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany of branding Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah “a p***y” after the striker went down under a bruising tackle from the defender.

Kompany was handed a booking after firing into the Liverpool forward with a crunching challenge during the teams’ Premier League top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Many observers felt the rash tackle warranted a red card, but as the Egyptian forward lay writhing on the ground Kompany walked past with a few choice words for his rival.

© Reuters / Phil Noble

Social media users have been sharing footage of the incident, claiming to know exactly what the Man City skipper said towards Salah.

Table-toppers Liverpool came inches from taking the lead in the game when John Stones and goalkeeper Ederson became involved in a mix-up after a Sadio Mane shot, but goalline technology showed the ball had not crossed the line.

However it was City who broke the deadlock when Argentine star Sergio Aguero fired home from a tight angle at the end of the first half. 

Roberto Firmino leveled things for the visitors with a diving header at the back post in the second half of a pulsating encounter, before German winger Leroy Sane won it for City with his superb low finish on 72 minutes.

© Reuters / Phil Noble

The win for City handed the Reds their first defeat of the season and cut the gap at the top of the table to four points.  

  

