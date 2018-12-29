Eye of the tiger: Heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua grapples with big cat in Dubai (VIDEO)

World boxing champion Anthony Joshua went toe to toe with a heavyweight rival from the animal kingdom during his holiday in Dubai when he grappled with a huge tiger.

The IBF, WBA and WBO title holder is enjoying a sunshine break in the Gulf emirate, and took the time to meet one of nature’s most feared predators.

Footage from the trip shows the 6ft 6in Joshua meeting some big cats – one of which clambers onto the British boxer as he raises his arm to offer the tiger food.

🐯 Anthony Joshua taking on tigers while holidaying in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/CILNLQliMI — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 28, 2018

Joshua is also seen sitting petting a slightly more passive white tiger as he appears relaxed in the company of the cats.

The boxer, 29, will have more to worry about as he ponders his next step in the ring, having been shunted from the spotlight following the thrilling draw between fellow Brit Tyson Fury and US WBC champ Deontay Wilder at the start of December.

Joshua has been accused of skirting the pair and was even booed by some fans when appearing at the recent bout between Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora in London.

The former is being touted as Joshua’s next opponent when he boxes at Wembley Stadium in London in April, while Fury and Wilder appear set for a rematch after their controversial bout in Los Angeles.

Joshua has frequently claimed his preference would be to meet Wilder in a unification fight, although that match-up appears a distant prospect at present.

