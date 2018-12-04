'I’ll give either a fair one when your ready!' Champion Joshua calls out rivals Wilder & Fury

Anthony Joshua, who holds the lion's share of the heavyweight world titles, has offered a "fair" fight to rivals Tyson Fury and WBC king Deontay Wilder - the latter of whom he called a "fool" - when either of the pair are ready.

Former champion Fury and World Boxing Council champion Wilder fought to a thrilling split draw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, that included violent knockdowns from Wilder, a masterclass in boxing and bravery from Fury, and contentious scorecards.

The instant classic left fans wanting an immediate return but WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO champion Joshua has thrown his hat in the proverbial ring in responding to Wilder manager Shelley Finkel saying his camp is "interested" in a matchup with the Briton.

What took this fool so long? Like we ain’t been interested?!! 🙄Anyway well done Fury! they wanted to get you because they assumed you was finished!! I’ll give you a fair one when your ready! Either one of you! https://t.co/RlytsIrnud — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 4, 2018

"What took this fool so long? Like we ain’t been interested?!! Anyway well done Fury! they wanted to get you because they assumed you was finished!! I’ll give you a fair one when your ready! Either one of you!" Joshua tweeted on Tuesday.

A rumored $50 million was offered by Wilder's people for a fight between the pair, which was then turned down by Joshua's camp earlier this year, and Fury called Joshua a chicken in his post-fight interview.

Despite most observers believing Fury had won the fight, Wilder said he thought he had done enough to win the "David vs Goliath" matchup.

"I take nothing away form his fight but we won this fight. To beat the champion you must dominate the champ and to me I was the more aggressive fighter and landed the more effective punches," The Bronze Bomber wrote on Instagram.

"You saw the best Fury but you did not get the best Wilder and I still managed to get the job done," he went on.

Wilder, Fury and Joshua are undefeated following the draw in LA, with a combined 91 professional wins between them, with the three ranked unanimously as the top men in boxing's glamour division.

Joshua's next scheduled outing is April 13 at Wembley Stadium, with undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk being mooted as a potential foe should he step up a division.

Frank Warren called Wilder versus Fury a "natural rematch", although many fans are doubtful things will be so easy, and expect Joshua to fight neither, despite both being expected to chase a match, which has so far not proved fruitful.