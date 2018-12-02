'He rose from the dead!': Fans in awe at Fury's 'Undertaker' reaction to heavy knockdown (VIDEO)

Tyson Fury's reaction to the second knockdown in his world heavyweight title clash with Deontay Wilder has prompted social media users to liken 'The Gypsy King' to another popular ring hero - The Undertaker.

READ MORE: All square! Champ Wilder and plucky Fury scored a draw in heavyweight title fight (PHOTOS)

Fury and Wilder fought to a draw in LA, despite many believing the Englishman had won the fight and therefore the WBC title, although Wilder had knocked down his opponent twice in the 12 rounds.

Former champ Fury visited the canvas first in the ninth round, then again in the twelfth. After the second knockdown, Fury lay sprawled on the ring canvas as though he was going to be counted out.

Miraculously, Fury managed to scrape his six foot nine inch frame off the floor, as though nothing had happened, shaking off what had seemed to be the show-closing shot without a second thought.

Fury saw out the round to claim a disputed draw, but fans were more preoccupied with Fury's nonchalant reaction, which they likened to wrestling's 'The Undertaker'.

Fury got up from this quicker than i get up from bed in the morning 😂😂😂😂😂😂#FuryWilderpic.twitter.com/tePdg7tWn5 — Buvey (@lawrence_bury) December 2, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was awash with memes and video parodies, replaying the knockdown with music from The Undertaker's signature ring entrance. Many also expressed their disgust at the judges scorecards, including Piers Morgan, branding the decision of a split draw a robbery.

He was robbed.

But what an astonishing comeback fight by ⁦@Tyson_Fury⁩. We all thought he was done as he lay on the canvas in the 12th.

But somehow he got back up.

The Gipsy King is the real life Rocky Balboa: a warrior with incredible guts & a massive heart. 👊👍 pic.twitter.com/B9HLuR9Jii — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2018

Can’t believe Tyson Fury resurrected during the 12th round 😳 pic.twitter.com/0czSWRyVV0 — J (@JurgenPressed) December 2, 2018

Look at Deontay Wilder’s face when @Tyson_Fury got up from the floor 😂 pic.twitter.com/cKUsH9sn3A — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 2, 2018

Tyson Fury getting up in Round 12.



- Undertaker edition pic.twitter.com/eIZZ1qHO8I — - (@ClassicBoxing) December 2, 2018

The three judges seated ringside scored the bout 111-115 to Wilder, another 114-112 to Fury and the third 113-113 a draw, which most fans considered an affront to the sport.

Both fighters explained after the fight that they would be interested in a rematch, either in the UK or the US, with Fury also calling out "chicken" Anthony Joshua and exclaiming Wilder was the "second best heavyweight in the world" after himself.