'He rose from the dead!': Fans in awe at Fury's 'Undertaker' reaction to heavy knockdown (VIDEO)

ANDREW COULDRIDGE © Reuters
Tyson Fury's reaction to the second knockdown in his world heavyweight title clash with Deontay Wilder has prompted social media users to liken 'The Gypsy King' to another popular ring hero - The Undertaker.

Fury and Wilder fought to a draw in LA, despite many believing the Englishman had won the fight and therefore the WBC title, although Wilder had knocked down his opponent twice in the 12 rounds. 

Former champ Fury visited the canvas first in the ninth round, then again in the twelfth. After the second knockdown, Fury lay sprawled on the ring canvas as though he was going to be counted out.

Miraculously, Fury managed to scrape his six foot nine inch frame off the floor, as though nothing had happened, shaking off what had seemed to be the show-closing shot without a second thought.

Fury saw out the round to claim a disputed draw, but fans were more preoccupied with Fury's nonchalant reaction, which they likened to wrestling's 'The Undertaker'.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was awash with memes and video parodies, replaying the knockdown with music from The Undertaker's signature ring entrance. Many also expressed their disgust at the judges scorecards, including Piers Morgan, branding the decision of a split draw a robbery.

The three judges seated ringside scored the bout 111-115 to Wilder, another 114-112 to Fury and the third 113-113 a draw, which most fans considered an affront to the sport.

Both fighters explained after the fight that they would be interested in a rematch, either in the UK or the US, with Fury also calling out "chicken" Anthony Joshua and exclaiming Wilder was the "second best heavyweight in the world" after himself.

