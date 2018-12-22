20 dead as tsunami hits Indonesia beaches – government agency
'I want that lanky piece of sh*t next' - Whyte to champ Joshua after sickening KO (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Reuters / PETER CZIBORRA
British boxer Dillian Whyte called out "lanky piece of sh*t" Anthony Joshua after scoring a KO win over rival Dereck Chisora at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night to set up a potential date against world heavyweight champ.

With the fight evenly poised in a much anticipated rematch between two of Britain's most famous heavyweight sluggers, 'Body snatcher' Whyte landed a thunderous left hook flush on the button, that sent Chisora sprawling in the 11th round to close the show.

That led to a tense few moments as Chisora lay flat out on the canvas and surrounded by medical staff and team members as he fought to regain consciousness after a sickeningly heavy knockdown. 

Thankfully, Chisora did eventually come round and was able to make it to his feet. Whyte had decisioned his London rival months ago 2 years ago, and bad blood had surrounded the build up to the rematch. 

Reuters / PETER CZIBORRA
Reuters / PETER CZIBORRA

Ironically, Chisora had been leading on two of the three judges scorecards by scores of 95-94, 95-94 with the other judge having the same score for Whyte.

After the highlight reel knockout, Whyte turned his attention to WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Joshua, who was seated ringside and providing commentary for Sky Sports and directed a callout at the 6 foot 6 inch champ. 

"I want that lanky piece of sh*t next," Jamaican-born Brixton fighter Whyte bellowed, gesturing at Joshua.

That fight looks the most likely to be made for Joshua's next outing on April 13 at Wembley, despite the champions himself showing interest in fighting WBC champ Deontay Wilder, who drew with former champ Tyson Fury earlier this month. 

