'He's an idiot, you know': Angry AJ fires back at Dillian Whyte after big-fight callout (VIDEO)

WBO, IBF and WBA world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has responded to Dillian Whyte's callout after stopping Dereck Chisora, calling Whyte an 'idiot' and saying he's ready to face any of the world's top heavyweights in 2019.

Joshua was ringside for Whyte's spectacular 11th-round knockout win over 'Del Boy' Chisora at London's O2 Arena, and witnessed 'The Body Snatcher's' post-fight interview, where he called out the undefeated 29-year-old world champion.

And after hearing Whyte refer to him as a "lanky piece of sh*t," the unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion had some pointed words for Whyte during a televised interview on Sky Sports.

"Dillian's an idiot, you know? Because I showed him some respect," said a clearly-annoyed Joshua.

"I just told him straight: 'Dillian, look. I knocked you out clean when we fought.'

"But I said, 'Let's forget about that, because we've both developed, and let's prove who's the better fighter now.'"

"If Deontay Wilder ain't serious and he's gonna fight Tyson Fury and he doesn't want to become undisputed, Dillian, you'll get a shot.

"He starts piping up. So I said alright, cool. I'm quite respectful. But if Dillian steps in the ring with me, trust me, you best believe me, none of these heavyweights are on my level.

"I keep my lid on, because I don't want to explode none of them. But I do that business in the ring.

"And if Dillian's serious, he can come and get this work as well."

Joshua has been criticized by some quarters for not facing undefeated WBC champion Deontay Wilder in a unification fight for the undisputed heavyweight title, with talks between the two camps breaking down earlier in the year.

Wilder instead went on to box Tyson Fury to a draw in one of the best heavyweight title fights in recent years, with both men slamming Joshua for failing to step up and face either of them.

And Joshua appeared annoyed at the suggestion that he was avoiding the hard-hitting American as he addressed the possibility of him taking on Whyte instead of Wilder in his next bout.

"When the crowd start cheering and saying they want to see Dillian, and if it does happen, I don't want to hear no talk when I whup him and I knock him out and they say 'Oh, he's had an easy touch. You should have fought Wilder,'" he said. "Any one of them are welcome to step in that ring with me."