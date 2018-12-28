Roger Federer to face Serena Williams at Hopman Cup's mixed doubles

Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer says is looking forward to playing against US star Serena Williams at the mixed doubles Hopman Cup, which kicks off on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

The group stage of the tennis tournament will see Federer team up with Belinda Bencic, testing American great Williams, who will perform with rising US talent Frances Tiafoe.

The holder of 20 major singles titles, Federer, who is eyeing third successive Australian Open crown called the upcoming game a “once-in-a-lifetime” match-up which he is waiting for with excitement.

“We'll probably play it down a little bit and say it's not that big of a deal for us, it's just another tennis match, but it really isn't because it's probably going to happen once and never again," Federer said.

“That's why I hope we're both going to be injury free when that day comes around,” he added.

The Swiss tennis great who claimed four titles last year, including his sixth Australian Open trophy, said he is “motivated” for the 2019 tour after having intense off-season preparation.

The crowd favourite #WilliamsSisters put on a powerful performance tonight, keeping fans at the edge of their seats! @venuseswilliams takes back with her a win from her first time in #AbuDhabi (4-6, 6-3, 10-8) against @serenawilliams. #MWTCpic.twitter.com/Vfj3gpRwOv — MWTC (@MubadalaTennis) December 27, 2018

Williams played an exhibition game against sister Venus in Abu Dhabi this week, but Perth will be her first competitive appearance since the controversial US Open final where she crossed verbal swords with the umpire Carlos Ramos branding him a “thief” and a “liar.”

Williams’ US Open outburst came in reaction to the penalty handed by Ramos, who gave her a code violation for receiving coaching.

In contrast to the vast majority of players who supported Williams, Federer was rather skeptical about her on-court fury saying that the US player “went too far” during her infamous outcry.