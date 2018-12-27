Roger Federer planning 'crazy good' tennis season in 2019

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer says that his 'intense' off season has prepared him ideally for a successful 2019, beginning with the defense of his Australian Open title in January.

The 37-year-old Swiss, considered by many as one of the greatest players in the sport's history, will be hoping to earn his third straight singles title at the event after winning his 20th Grand Slam in Melbourne in early 2018.

Federer is currently ranked as the third best player in the world but is aware that his advancing years will make competing against the new generation of tennis stars increasingly difficult.

"I think with my age people know that if I did something extraordinary that would be amazing," Federer said.

"If that didn't happen, maybe it's logical you can't produce that tennis every year. You also maybe need a bit of luck, and the draw to fall your way.

"A lot of things need to happen to win any slam. I hope that again it will be the start of a great season for me because the last two seasons have been crazy good for me."

A defeat to Alexander Zverev in the ATP semi-finals has left Federer still chasing his 100th career title but he maintains that the work he has put in in training in recent weeks and months have left him ideally placed to make a seismic impact next year.

"I've been very happy with how the off-season went," he said. "The last three or four weeks have been very intense. I'm very excited and motivated for this next season."

Another source of motivation cited by Federer is the upcoming mixed doubles match opposite 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the Hopman Cup.

"We'll probably play it down a little bit and say it's not that big of a deal for us, it's just another tennis match, but it really isn't because it's probably going to happen once and never again," he added.

"That's why I hope we're both going to be injury free when that day comes around."