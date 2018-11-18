A star is born - Zverev beats Djokovic in straight sets to clinch ATP Finals

German Alexander Zverev, 21, has sensationally beaten all-time great Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals to clinch the championship in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in London.

Zverev, also known as 'Sascha', had beaten another tennis icon in Roger Federer in the semi-finals, and carried his form into the final against the imperious Serbian, who had no answer to the young star's game, who became the first German since Boris Becker to win tour championship.

