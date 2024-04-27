World’s most famous painting could get its own room

Individual display of the Mona Lisa would provide visitors with a better experience, according to Louvre director

The world’s most famous and visited work of art, the Mona Lisa, could get a room of its own at the Louvre in Paris, according to the museum’s director. The idea is to give visitors a better experience of the masterpiece.

The early 16th century painting by the Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci hangs in the Louvre’s Salle des Etats (state room), the museum’s biggest, in a protective glass case. It is accompanied by works of other 16th-century Venetian masters. Across the room hangs the Louvre’s biggest painting, The Wedding at Cana by Paolo Veronese.



“It’s always frustrating when you don’t give visitors the best possible reception, and that is the case for the Mona Lisa,” the Louvre’s Director Laurence des Cars told France Inter, a public radio channel, on Saturday. “A better solution seems necessary to me today,” she added, noting that the Louvre was in contact with the culture ministry about potential solutions.

The Louvre, the world’s most popular museum, welcomed close to nine million visitors in 2023. According to des Cars, 80% of these, or some 20,000 people per day, queue to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa’s enigmatic smile, often taking selfies in front of the painting.

However, with viewers getting only an average of 50 seconds to admire the painting, tourists have recently dubbed it “the world’s most disappointing masterpiece.”

Various attempts have reportedly been made to improve the painting’s viewing experience, most recently in 2019 when the walls of the Salle des Etats were repainted from eggshell yellow to midnight blue and the queuing system streamlined. In addition, the painting’s protective covering was upgraded with anti-reflective technology.

The Mona Lisa was targeted by two environmental protesters in January, who hurled soup at the portrait, calling for “healthy and sustainable food.” The painting, however, was undamaged due to the bulletproof glass.

In 2022, a man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair attacked the masterpiece, smearing cake cream on it. The perpetrator, who turned out to be a young man wearing a wig, was swiftly detained by security.