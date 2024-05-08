Republican initiates ouster of US House Speaker

Mike Johnson has survived the motion to vacate with the help of Democrats

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has filed the motion to vacate the chair of the US House of Representatives, accusing Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana of betraying his party.

According to the text of the resolution, made public by her fellow Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Johnson “has not lived up to a single one” of the seven tenets he announced when he was elected Speaker last October.

Johnson’s tenure “is defined by one self-serving characteristic: When given a choice between advancing Republican priorities or allying with Democrats to preserve his own personal power, Johnson regularly chooses to ally himself with Democrats,” Greene said.

BREAKING;Marjorie Taylor Greene called up a motion to vacate to remove Speaker Mike Johnson.What a sh*t show.pic.twitter.com/3xMBzyc7KV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 8, 2024

The House leadership responded to Greene’s proposal with a motion to table the resolution, removing it from consideration. The final vote was 359 – 196 Republicans and 163 Democrats – in favor to 43 opposed, saving Johnson’s speakership.

Only 11 Republicans and 32 Democrats voted to support Greene’s resolution, indirectly proving Greene’s point that the Speaker was aligned with the “uniparty” in Washington.

Here is the full text of @repmtg’s motion to vacate the office of Speaker of the House. I support the motion to remove the Uniparty speaker.H. RES. 1209Declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant. IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MAY 8, 2024… — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 8, 2024

Among the things Greene and Massie – who backed her proposal – blamed Johnson for was the expulsion of Congressman George Santos in December. His seat was then taken over by a Democrat in a special election. Johnson counted on Democrats to pass the omnibus government funding bill in March and the $61 billion funding package for Ukraine in April; on both occasions, the majority of House Republicans voted against.

“By passing the Democrats’ agenda and handcuffing Republicans’ ability to influence legislation, our elected Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has aided and abetted the Democrats and the Biden administration in destroying our country,” Greene added.

Bills that Johnson worked to pass funded all of President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ agenda, Greene argued, including the “deadly border invasion,” the “energy-killing Green New Deal climate agenda,” the “weaponized” FBI and the Department of Justice, the “trans agenda on kids,” continued full term abortions, and the “fueling of foreign forever wars.”

Greene’s resolution called Johnson’s excuses for these actions “pathetic, weak, and unacceptable,” noting that even with a razor-thin majority in the House the GOP still had the power of the purse.

Johnson also trampled his previous record as a defender of civil liberties to vote against requiring a warrant for FISA spying on Americans, Greene said, and funded the Democrats’ “witch hunt” against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.