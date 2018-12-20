Russian daredevil surfer tackles gigantic wave in Portugal, challenges world record (VIDEO)

Russian big wave surfer Andrey Karr rode a monstrous wave near the Portuguese fishing village of Nazare establishing himself as a world record contender along with British wave conqueror Tom Butler.

READ MORE: ‘Equal by nature’: World Surf League’s gender parity pay decision makes waves

The 31-year-old Russian fearlessly went down the face of a huge wave which might be the largest wave ever ridden by a surfer, if it is confirmed by the World Surf League (WSL) which will measure the height of the sea swell.

Surfing on the same day as Karr, Butler climbed on a mammoth wave which was estimated to be more than 100ft, 20ft taller than the current official world record of 80ft set by Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa last year. British press labeled the surfer a potential new world record holder after a video of him riding the towering swell emerged on social media.

However, Butler’s potential world record could be challenged by Karr who conquered a similar wave according to eyewitnesses.

“This was by far, the biggest wave ever surfed by a Russian, no doubt about it,” said Pedro Miranda, a filmmaker who caught footage of both waves. “I don’t like to go into this world record claims and premature measuring contests, size will be officially measured in April 2019 after proper analysis by the WSL with all the angles.”

The world record is expected to be confirmed or rejected at the Big Wave Awards, scheduled to take place in April 2019.