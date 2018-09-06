‘Equal by nature’: World Surf League’s gender parity pay decision makes waves

The World Surf League’s announcement that it will pay equal prize money to male and female competitors has made a splash online, with some hailing the move but others questioning the logic behind it.

The US-based WSL revealed the step on Wednesday, saying that from the 2019 season onwards, male and female surfers would be awarded the same prize money at all its competitions.

In taking the decision, the WSL has become the first US-based global sports league to launch equal prize money for men and women.

We are pleased to announce that from 2019, equal prize money will be awarded to male and female athletes across all WSL controlled events. The WSL is proud to be the first American-based global sports league to offer gender pay equality. #CatchThisWavepic.twitter.com/y8cY8nlTc8 — World Surf League (@wsl) September 5, 2018

CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said that removing any pay disparity was "simply the right thing to do," and that "we want to be at the forefront of pushing for equality in all walks of life, starting on the waves.”

The news was also hailed by Australia’s female world number 1, Stephanie Gilmore, who said she hopes it “serves as a model for other sports, global organizations and society as a whole.”

Male surfing icon Kelly Slater also lauded the WSL, saying:"The women on the tour deserve this change. The female WSL athletes are equally committed to their craft as the male athletes and should be paid the same."

The praise was echoed by some Twitter users, who said the WSL was leading the way for gender equality in sport.

Well done!! Why is every sport not like this #stillfighting — P.Lewis (@FutsalMaster1) September 6, 2018

Thank you this is beautiful 🙏🏼 🍻 — Olivia Brown (@Olivia_J_Brown) September 6, 2018

Proud to be a surfer right now! — Fábio Erdos (@FabioErdos) September 6, 2018

Well done @WSL 🙌🏻 Way to lead by example. — Randie Bundy (@rmbundy) September 6, 2018

However, others were less swept up in the euphoria, questioning the logic behind the decision and saying that pay should only be equal if the revenues generated by both sexes were the same.

Rather, revenue generated by male athletes will be used to subsidise female athletes so the WSL can remain at the forefront of political correctness. You’re really on top of your sanitised game. — DS (@dontknowmuch101) September 5, 2018





Great news so now the women and men will surf the same amount of heats to earn the same amount of money. Equal work equal pay. — CT (@christayls) September 6, 2018

Isn’t prize money be based off of contest revenues including sponsorships, license fees, advertising, ticket sales and entry fees? If women are drawing the same crowds, etc., they should get the same prizes. — 🇺🇸Charles Hamerle❌ (@CharlesHamerle) September 6, 2018

The WSL faced criticism earlier this year when a photo from a junior event in South Africa showed the difference in prize money between the male and female winners.

And for those not in the know... this is the current conversation.



Same ocean. Same boards. Same amount of difficulty. Same passion.



Different winnings. Like 50% difference.#GenderPayGap#BallitoPropic.twitter.com/FPp3WRywpN — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) June 27, 2018

Under the current WSL system, the overall prize purse is based on the number of participants in each event, with men’s competitions typically featuring more surfers.

That means male winners are able to claim funds from a much bigger pot – around $600,000 in the Championship Tour 2018, according to Fortune.com – while women take prize money from a pot of around $300,000, with the winners therefore earning much less.

The change from next season will allow top female surfers the chance to earn the same as their male counterparts.