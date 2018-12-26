'The shackles are off': Pogba double continues Man Utd's post-Mourinho resurgence

Pogba scored twice as Manchester United defeated Huddersfield Town, meaning he has tallied more goals and assists in Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's two-game tenure at Old Trafford than he managed all season under Jose Mourinho.

The good times appear to be back at Old Trafford, as temporary boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer made it two wins from two as his Manchester United side dissected Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba, so often a controversial figure during Jose Mourinho's tempestuous reign, scored twice as his side earned a 3-1 win against David Wagner's side - meaning that Pogba has now been involved in 10 goals for Manchester United this season, four of which have come under the new regime.

The French midfielder appeared imperious throughout and looked every inch the player that United shelled out a then-world record transfer fee for two summers ago.

While the upturn in form under Solksjaer is heartening to fans of Manchester United, it is worth noting that his first two fixtures have comes against sides mired in their own relegation dogfights.

Nonetheless, social media is abuzz with reactions to Pogba's man of the match performance.

Paul Pogba performance under Ole Gunnar Solskjær:



186 minutes played

190 passes

5 key passes

4 success dribbles

4 tackles won

3 interceptions

2 assists

2 goals



🔥🔥🔥 — Naijascore (@naijascore) December 26, 2018

Paul Pogba is the first Manchester United player to be directly involved in 10 goals in the Premier League this season.



Four have come under the new boss. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/JRBO8sdeoW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2018

Anyone still doubting Paul Pogba’s quality? I can’t hear you. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 26, 2018

Paul Pogba has been involved in four goals in two Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (2 goals, 2 assists), the same total he had registered in his last 12 games under Jose Mourinho (1 goal, 3 assists). — Get247Sport (@Get247Sport) December 26, 2018

Pogba screamer!! How about that for a caption!! #MUNHUD — #MUFCholic (@Timo_Utd) December 26, 2018

Pogba was pure class today 👏🏽seeing the best of him now the shackles are off — Nathan Oldroyd (@nathanoldroyd90) December 26, 2018