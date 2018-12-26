HomeSport News

'The shackles are off': Pogba double continues Man Utd's post-Mourinho resurgence

Get short URL
'The shackles are off': Pogba double continues Man Utd's post-Mourinho resurgence
Paul Pogba of Manchester United © Dave Peters / imago sportfotodienst
Pogba scored twice as Manchester United defeated Huddersfield Town, meaning he has tallied more goals and assists in Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's two-game tenure at Old Trafford than he managed all season under Jose Mourinho.

The good times appear to be back at Old Trafford, as temporary boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer made it two wins from two as his Manchester United side dissected Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Roo are ya? Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney searched by security on Old Trafford return

Paul Pogba, so often a controversial figure during Jose Mourinho's tempestuous reign, scored twice as his side earned a 3-1 win against David Wagner's side - meaning that Pogba has now been involved in 10 goals for Manchester United this season, four of which have come under the new regime.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United © imago sportfotodienst / Dave Peters

The French midfielder appeared imperious throughout and looked every inch the player that United shelled out a then-world record transfer fee for two summers ago.

READ MORE: Pogba 'to be fined' by Manchester United for social media post following Mourinho dismissal

While the upturn in form under Solksjaer is heartening to fans of Manchester United, it is worth noting that his first two fixtures have comes against sides mired in their own relegation dogfights.

Nonetheless, social media is abuzz with reactions to Pogba's man of the match performance.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies