Roo are ya? Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney searched by security on Old Trafford return

Wayne Rooney's status as Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer apparently wasn't enough for security to let their guard down ahead of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's first home match as United boss against Huddersfield Town.

Rooney, who now plies his trade for DC United in Major League Soccer, was patted down by security as he arrived at the club's Old Trafford stadium in advance of Manchester United's Boxing Day clash with Huddersfield Town - just 18 months since he last wore the famous red jersey.

The former England captain enjoyed a remarkably successful spell in his 13 years representing United, but evidently that wasn't enough for this particularly officious security guard to lower his standards.

New United caretaker boss Solksjaer is going for his second victory in two games since succeeding Jose Mourinho, who was sacked earlier this month after an extended poor run of form.

Solksjaer won his first game 5-1 away to Cardiff City, his former employers.

Rooney has endorsed Solksjaer's temporary appointment, saying previously: "Once Ole got the job, I thought I’d give him a message of congratulations.

"Ole is the person I know straight away the staff are happy and as you’ve seen [against Cardiff], the players also."

Rooney, 33, has shown no indication as to when he intends to hang up his boots but once that day does come he says that he would consider a move into coaching - and has his eye on the hot-seat currently being kept warm by Norwegian ace Solksjaer.

"I'm doing my coaching badges. It's something I'm passionate about," he said.

"Football is what I know, what I grew up with. It would be foolish if I didn't try and go into coaching.

"If I'd like to manage Manchester United... of course! One day that would be my absolute dream if that could happen. It's a massive club."

That's if he gets past the security first, of course.