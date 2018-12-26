King Kylian: Mbappe crowned French Player of the Year ahead of Griezmann & Varane

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who was instrumental in France's World Cup victory in Russia last summer, has capped a stunning year by being awarded French football's top individual honor.

Mbappe, 20, pipped Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane, as well as last year's winner N'Golo Kante, to the prize awarded by France Football - which also oversees the annual Ballon d'Or ceremony in which Mbappe came in fourth place earlier this month.

READ MORE: Neymar longing for Barcelona return amid ‘constant calls’ to former club – reports

The award comes as Mbappe's PSG dominated the French domestic scene, winning the treble along the way, as well as his national team's triumph in Moscow.

Meilleur joueur français de l’année by France Football 🏆✅ pic.twitter.com/OJJDpdFjNL — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 25, 2018

Mbappe netted four times during the World Cup, including a fantastic solo effort in the final against Croatia, to take his tally for club and country in 2018 north of 30. The striker won the award for the best young player at the tournament.

Earlier in December, Mbappe was also chosen as the winner of the annual Kopa Trophy for the best U21 player in the world football.

READ MORE: Put your feet up, Cristiano - Ronaldo set for first spell on sidelines with Juventus

Griezmann and Varane's success in the World Cup, as well as being central pieces to the two Madrid rivals' sides, was enough for them to claim the remaining places in the top three.

The winner is chosen by private vote carried out by journalists and former winners of the award.