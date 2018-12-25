Neymar longing for Barcelona return amid ‘constant calls’ to former club – reports

Paris Saint-German and Brazil star Neymar is seeking a return to former club Barcelona – so much so that the striker’s team are making “constant calls” to the Nou Camp, according to reports in Spain.

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2017 in a world record €220 million ($254 million) transfer deal.

While the 26-year-old has won domestic titles galore in Paris and has found the net frequently, he is still looking for a potential switch back to his former Barca stomping ground, AS reports.

"Their calls [from Neymar’s team] are constant," the Spanish outlet quotes a Barcelona source as saying.

It is understood however that the sides recognize that any such move would be unlikely, given the nature of Neymar’s departure from Barca as well as his lucrative contract with PSG.

It has previously been reported that Neymar and the club have agreed on a potential exit clause for the summer of 2020 if a buyer is able to stump up a similar sum to what PSG paid for the forward – although neither the player nor club have confirmed this.

"When he comes to Barcelona, ​​which is often, he always ends up visiting the dressing room [at the club’s training ground]," AS quotes a source as saying.

"It's a shame, because here he had everything, but ended up forcing his departure and we should see how the environment would react, which did not end [with everyone] satisfied with everything that happened.”

Neymar departed Barcelona ostensibly seeking a new challenge, but many argued that had he remained at the Catalan giants, he would inevitably have continued to play in the shadow of club legend Lionel Messi.

There have also been rumors that Neymar could make a shock return to Spain to join arch rivals Real Madrid.

Based on the latest reports, Barca would surely be the frontrunners to land their former man if he were to move from France.

