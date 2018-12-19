Pogba 'to be fined' by Manchester United for social media post following Mourinho dismissal

Paul Pogba is set to be fined by Manchester United in the wake of his controversial social media post, which came just over 30 minutes following Jose Mourinho's dismissal, according to media reports.

The French player, who endured a fractious relationship with Mourinho in Manchester, was criticized for a images posted on Instagram and Twitter showing him smirking, along with the words "caption this" following departure of the Portuguese manager.

READ MORE: 'Caption this' - Pogba incenses fans by posting, then deleting, cryptic tweet amid Mourinho sacking

The post was deleted within 10 minutes of being posted but not before receiving more than 64,000 'likes.' It also drew the ire of former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, whose reply suggested that he wanted to see the French World Cup winner follow Mourinho out the door at Old Trafford.

“ Caption This “



You do one as well ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2018

The Manchester United hierarchy have apparently been angered by the post and look set to fine the player, per the Daily Mail. The exact method and amount of the punishment, however, have not been announced.

The status of Pogba's relationship with Mourinho during United's worst start to a season in the Premier League era has dominated headlines in recent weeks. Pogba was relieved of the club's vice-captaincy in September and had fallen out of favor in Mourinho's pecking order for his last two league games in charge.

READ MORE: 'Brutal aggression' - Argentine footballer arrested after sickening referee assault (VIDEO)

One of Pogba's primary sponsors, ADIDAS, attempted to explain away the social media post (in which they were tagged) by saying that it was part of a previously scheduled advertising campaign, following a recent photo shoot in Italy.

"Pogba's social media posts were a scheduled event, part of a marketing campaign," an Adidas rep told The Sun.