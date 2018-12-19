Vitaly Mutko steps down as head of Russian Football Union

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has resigned as head of Russia’s Football Union (RFU) on Wednesday following the soccer body’s executive committee meeting.

RFU vice-president Sergey Pryadkin, who is also the head of the Russian Premier League, will serve as the union’s acting president until official elections are held in February.

Mutko served as Russia’s sports minister from 2008 to 2016 and played a key role in launching Russia’s bid to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He also oversaw preparations for the tournament after the country was awarded the right to stage the global football event.

⚡Виталий Мутко покидает пост президента Россйского футбольного союза pic.twitter.com/JfOM1QDc2k — РФС (@official_rfs) December 19, 2018

Last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) handed a lifetime ban to the sports official for being allegedly involved in a state-sponsored doping system in Russia, prohibiting him from attending any Olympic Games in any capacity.

In the wake of the doping scandal and allegations brought against him, the 60-year-old sports official stepped down as head of Russia’s World Cup Local Organizing Committee just six months before the tournament saying that his decision was made “in the interests of the 2018 World Cup.”

He also temporarily left his post as RFU chief for six months explaining that he wanted to concentrate on legal proceedings regarding his Olympic lifetime ban.

Despite his resignation Mutko remained closely linked to the Russian football team and attended World Cup matches, not as a sports official, but as a private individual.

“On behalf of the RFU I would like to thank Vitaly Mutko for the work that he has done. It’s impossible to underestimate his contribution to the development of the Russian football,” RFU Director General Alexander Alayev said.

“This morning Vitaly Mutko gave notice about his decision to terminate his tenure at the helm of the country’s Football Union, that’s why election of the new RFU president was put on the agenda of today’s executive committee meeting.”