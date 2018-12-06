‘Women should be fighters at home’ – Khabib risks sexism backlash over comments (VIDEO)

Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has faced accusations of sexism by saying that women “should be fighters at home,” in response to a question on what advice he would give to female competitors getting into the MMA game.

Appearing at an event for the MISK foundation during a recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the UFC lightweight champion was questioned by a female member of the audience on his tips for potential MMA fighters, especially women.

“For females, I have very good advice, be fighters at home,” answered Nurmagomedov.

“And one more advice, all the time, finish your husband, smash him really bad,” he added, imploring women to show men who’s boss around the house.

Khabib just triggered every single feminist on the planet😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cE4DKquiFg — Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov (@KhabibArmy) December 5, 2018

The initial question elicited a ripple of applause from the crowd, although Khabib’s response was met with rapturous cheers and laughter, as well as one or two gasps.

The online audience meanwhile has warned the undefeated Dagestani fighter, who is a devout Muslim, to brace for a feminist backlash over the controversial comments.

Dude 😂 I hate feminists but you can’t say that lol — Masked Fanatic (@MaskedFanatic) December 6, 2018

What an absolute disgrace — Jay Slim (@SpecialJayDK) December 6, 2018

He’s.... kind of a dirtbag..... — Ross (@downedopponent) December 6, 2018

sighhhhhhhh. — Cynthia Vance (@cynthiavance) December 6, 2018

This is embarrasing. Honestly. And a bunch of morons laughing. The UFC champ ladies and gentlemen.https://t.co/OOS70vE2i0 — MagicM MMA (@MagicM_MMA) December 5, 2018

Others have defended the UFC lightweight king, saying his comments simply reflect his Muslim faith and background - and that he was merely saying that women shouldn't take any nonsense from men.

As much as this is shit, you have to take cultural context into account with this stuff. This is the kind of place Khabib grew up in he doesn’t know better — Neville (@anomalymma) December 6, 2018

It's his faith and culture. I don't agree but I can't expect that him and 1.6 billion Muslims think like me. Accepting and respecting differences is key. Khabib fights in countries with a very different belief he has yet he doesn't misstreat women raised another way. — Zen Brazil Michael Myers Sis (@Zen_Bra_Myers) December 5, 2018

I respect your views @BroadcastNews5, but I'm not a feminist and I won't apologize for it. I'm a married woman who takes pride in my home and making my husband happy, but I will also put him in his place if I have to. This is precisely what Khabib said, and I agree with him. — 🖊️ Poetic Eagle《Taylor》🦅 (@ThePoeticEagle) December 6, 2018

Nurmagomedov’s trip to Saudi Arabia was the latest of several he has undertaken since defeating Irish MMA megastar Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in October.

The Russian fighter’s fame has skyrocketed since then, with millions more followers on social media but also increased scrutiny, as evidenced by the latent anger over his latest comments.

He recently spoke out on the issue of nightclubs in his native Dagestan following a shooting at a popular hotspot, asking: “What benefit do these night clubs bring to our society?"

He has also been involved in social media rows with prominent Russian rappers, appearing to criticize the decision to hold rap concerts in his Caucasus homeland.

