HomeSport News

UFC criticized for booking disgraced former NFL player Hardy’s debut on Rachael Ostovich card

Get short URL
UFC criticized for booking disgraced former NFL player Hardy’s debut on Rachael Ostovich card
© AFP / JAMIE SQUIRE | © Instagram / rachaelostovich
Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy, who has been convicted of domestic violence, will fight on the same UFC card which will feature Rachael Ostovich, who herself was the victim of a similar incident last month.

Hardy, who recently transitioned to mixed martial arts when his NFL career ended in 2015, will make his official UFC debut on the organization’s television debut with ESPN+ on January 19, though some sections of the MMA media have questioned the UFC’s wisdom in booking Hardy to compete on the same card as Rachael Ostovich, who faces Paige VanZant at the same event.

READ MORE: UFC's Rachael Ostovich WILL FIGHT Paige VanZant in January despite brutal attack injuries

Ostovich was initially pulled from the card last month after she suffered a damaged orbital (eye socket) in an attack by her husband at their Hawaii home, though she has since been reinstated to the card following medical tests.

Also on rt.com 'He punched me repeatedly': UFC star Rachael Ostovich details alleged attack by her husband

Hardy, meanwhile, has fought three times as a professional - twice on ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series’ - and is undefeated, with all his wins coming by knockout less than a minute into the contest.

He was signed to the full UFC roster earlier this year, a move which caused a public relations problem for the company following Hardy’s high profile legal incidents, which also includes an arrest for cocaine possession.

READ MORE: Ex-NFL player Greg Hardy continues MMA ascent with 17-second KO

The signing of Hardy, along with placing him on this particular card, seems to be in conflict with the UFC’s previous statements regarding domestic violence.

When Nick Diaz was accused of domestic violence this year (for which he was later cleared, incidentally) the UFC released a statement saying that they view matters like this with extreme seriousness.

The organization does not tolerate domestic violence and requires all athletes to adhere to the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy,” they said in a statement in August.

Also on rt.com ‘I’m one of the world’s best athletes’: Controversial MMA fighter Greg Hardy dismisses ‘haters’

Every athlete is deserving of due process and this situation, as with any official allegations, will be duly reviewed and thoroughly investigated by an independent party.”

The move has been described as short-sighted by several members of the media community.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies