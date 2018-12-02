Russia draw top-ranked Belgium in Euro 2020 qualifiers, England paired with Czech Republic

Russia have been placed in a tricky Euro 2020 qualification group in Saturday’s draw in Dublin, as last summer’s World Cup hosts have been paired with the world’s number one team Belgium in Group I.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s men, who entered the draw as the second seed, will also face Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino in the group following Sunday's draw in Dublin.

A successful showing in their home World Cup a few months ago has buoyed Russian football but a significant challenge awaits in the form of Eden Hazard and a Belgian side who were so impressive on their run to the semi-final.

Gareth Southgate’s England, meanwhile, have been drawn alongside Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo.

Champions Portugal will play Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania and Luxembourg while three-times champions Germany have been drawn alongside neighbors Netherlands, as well as Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus.

World champions France will begin their hunt to claim a second major international tournament in succession by facing Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova and Andorra.

The fixtures will commence in 2019, with the first set of game to take place across March 21-26. Further fixtures will take place June 7-8 and 10-11, September 5-10, October 10-15 and November 14-19.

EURO 2020 QUALIFYING GROUPS IN FULL

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo.

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg.

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus.

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar.

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan.

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta.

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, Macedonia, Latvia.

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra.

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino.

Group J: Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein.