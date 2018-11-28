AEK Athens & Ajax charged after petrol bomb attack & clashes at Champions League game (VIDEO)

UEFA has charged AEK Athens and Ajax after shocking clashes between the teams’ fans, including a petrol bomb attack, during their Champions League game in the Greek capital on Tuesday night.

The disturbing scenes played out before and during the clubs’ Champions League Group E encounter at the Olympic Stadium, which the Dutch club won 2-0.

Home fans hurled flares at Ajax fans before the game had even started, with footage on social media showing a petrol bomb exploding after being launched into the away fans’ section.

Local police were also pictured hitting Dutch fans, some of whom were seen bleeding, while Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt was pictured trying to calm the situation ahead of the game.

Some reports have stated that fans from AEK's bitter local rivals Panathinaikos were among the Ajax suporters.

Six Ajax supporters and three police officers were treated in hospital following the incidents.

AEK face the more significant charges, including for crowd disturbances, the throwing of objects, setting off fireworks, pitch invasions by supporters and the displaying of an illicit banner.

Ajax meanwhile have been charged for fans setting off fireworks and throwing objects.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will meet to hear the case on December 13.

Ahead of the match, police had faced battles with local fans in Athens, reportedly involving sets of rival Greek supporters.

Unverified footage circulating on social media also purported to show fiery clashes between AEK and Ajax fans - as well as other local hooligans - on the day before the game.

The win for Ajax guaranteed qualification for the last 16 of the tournament, while AEK sit bottom without a point in their five games.