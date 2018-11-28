Betting bonanza: Boxer Billy Joe Saunders makes £70K wager on Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder

British boxing star Billy Joe Saunders is backing countryman Tyson Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder and capture the WBC heavyweight title, and he's putting down cold, hard cash to back up his words.

Saunders has placed £70,000 (US$90,000) worth of bets to back Fury ahead of "The Gypsy King's" world title tilt against Wilder this weekend in Los Angeles.

Former middleweight world champion Saunders took a trip to his local betting shop, where he took pictures and shot video of himself placing the two wagers backing his longtime friend and training partner.

Both bets were on Fury to win the bout outright at odds of 11/8, with the bet split into two separate betslips, one for £50,000 and another for an additional £20,000.

If Fury defeats Wilder at the Staples Center on Saturday night, Saunders' support will be rewarded with a bumper payout of £166,250.

Fury is the betting underdog heading into his colossal world title clash with Wilder on Saturday night, with the American an 8/13 favorite with the bookies.

Wilder's remarkable record of 40 fights from 40 wins is impressive enough, but the fact that he has knocked out 39 of his victims has the bookies siding with "The Bronze Bomber" against fellow undefeated heavyweight Fury.

Fury is looking to complete a remarkable return to boxing's heavyweight summit after a two-year hiatus and just two tune-up fights following his return.

Facing Wilder is a major step up in class from his last two opponents, Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta, but the Brit's tricky, unorthodox style and boxing smarts have left pundits and pros split on the outcome of his upcoming title fight with Wilder.

Many have the fight assessed as a puncher versus boxer matchup, with Wilder's knockout punch power going up against Fury's slick footwork and boxing ability.

It should make for a fascinating clash of styles, and if Fury can prevail, it will be cause for double celebration for Saunders, who will be toasting victory for his friend as well as celebrating a six-figure windfall at the bookies.