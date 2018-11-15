Goal-den offer: Nigeria governor offers footballers $25K every time they score vs South Africa

A Nigerian governor has offered the nation’s footballers a $25,000 bonus for each goal the team scores against South Africa when the teams meet in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa offered the monetary motivator when visiting a Super Eagles training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Bolt receives support from Pogba and Sterling in pro football bid

“We appreciate the giant strides Nigerian football is making and commend the leadership of the NFF for making Delta part of its success story,” the governor said, according to goal.com.

“For every goal scored by the Super Eagles in Johannesburg on Saturday, we pledge a reward of $25,000. Please don’t put a limit to the number of goals you score on Saturday. Try and score as many as possible,” he added.

Team captain Ahmed Musa – formerly of CSKA Moscow – thanked the governor “for the motivation” ahead of the clash, while also promising to “return home with a victory.”

Going into Saturday’s match against South Africa, the Super Eagles need just a draw to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which is scheduled to take place in Cameroon next summer.

READ MORE: ‘He wants a normal salary’: Kante rejected offshore payments from Chelsea, report claims

Nigeria appeared at the World Cup in Russia this summer, where they bowed out at the first stage following an agonizing late defeat to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in their last group game.