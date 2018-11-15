Bolt receives support from Pogba and Sterling in pro football bid

Usain Bolt's quest to embark on a new career as a professional footballer has received words of support from a pair of Manchester-based Premier League stars.

Sprint superstar Bolt, 32, revealed that he has chatted to Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, with both stars offering their encouragement as he looks to make a successful transition to a new sporting career.

"I've talked to Pogba and Sterling and they are happy to see me trying, they say 'come on, you can do it'," Bolt told Sky Sports.

"They support me, so I'm not going to worry about some simple players saying some things about me because I have high-level players knowing this is a dream and what I want to do.

"This is not about all about the money. This is a dream, and I want to try and see how good I can be,” he added.

Bolt had a high-profile trial with Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners earlier this year, with the eight-time Olympic sprint champion netting twice in a friendly match in October.

His sponsors Puma also set up a training session with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund to create more buzz around Bolt's potential switch from the track to the pitch.

During his time in Australia he also turned down a chance to join Maltese club Valletta.

Bolt has said he has given himself until the end of November to secure a contract with a club, or he will give up on a career in the game.

"I've got a lot of offers from a lot of other clubs out there," Bolt told Omnisport on Wednesday.

"We'll make a decision before the end of November if I'm going to go to another club or call it actually quits."

Winning races has been his profession for the last 20 years. But with just two weeks to go until that deadline, the race is on for Bolt once again as he chases a career in "The Beautiful Game."