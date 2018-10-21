Bolt’s pro football dream step closer after ‘contract offer’ from Aussie team

Usain Bolt's dream of playing professional football looks increasingly like becoming a reality after the sprint king was offered a full-time contract by Australian team Central Coast Mariners, according to his agent.

Bolt has been on trial with the Mariners for the past two months as he pursues a dream career in the world of professional football.

That now seems set to materialize after the Jamaican’s agent, Ricky Simms, told ESPN that the A-League club had offered Bolt a deal.

That came after the eight-time Olympic champ recently rejected a guaranteed two-year deal from Maltese club Valletta, who are aiming to break into the Champions League.

However, the talk of a Mariners offer to Bolt appeared to be news to the team’s coach, Mike Mulvey.

"I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world. You're just talking about speculation, I don't know anything about what you're talking about, and that's the honest truth," Mulvey said after the team’s 1-1 opening league game draw against Brisbane Roar on Sunday.

Bolt, 32, did not feature in that game as he is not registered, and even if he takes up the reported contract offer, he would need to wait until January to feature for the Mariners in the league.

The 100m and 200m world record holder recently opened his account for the Aussie club by scoring a double in a friendly, and is said to be in Melbourne weighing up his options.