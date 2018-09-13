Space race: Usain Bolt wins sprint on zero-gravity flight (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
READ MORE: Up and running: Usain Bolt makes debut for Australian football club Central Coast Mariners (VIDEO)
The eight-time Olympic champion took a zero-gravity flight over Reims, France, on Wednesday as part of promotion campaign for champagne producer Mumm, which has designed a special space-adapted bottle for space tourists and astronauts.
Aboard the Airbus A310 plane, which is normally used for scientific research, Bolt defied gravity by running a short distance – somewhat awkwardly floating through the air although still beating his two rivals in the improvised race.
Zero Gravity is a out of this world experience 🚀🚀🍾🍾 @GHMUMM#DareWinCelebrate#NextVictorypic.twitter.com/GNmf0PuQxu— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 12, 2018
“I was nervous but as soon as the first one (move) goes you kind of go ‘oh my God, what’s happening?’" Bolt said afterwards. "But after the third one I was like ‘yeah, it’s crazy!'"
The 100m and 200m world record holder also managed to catch a hovering bubble of champagne in his mouth, demonstrating how the newly-designed Mumm bottles can be used in low-gravity conditions.
Changing the game @GHMUMM. Celebrating life by drinking @GHMUMM in Zero Gravity 🚀 #DareWinCelebrate#NextVictorypic.twitter.com/A3FNqAn16f— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 12, 2018