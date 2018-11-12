Real revival: Solari's record-breaking start gives Madrid giants cause for optimism

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari has revived Real Madrid's fortunes in a record-breaking start to life in charge of the Spanish giants.

Solari took over at the end of October after Los Blancos were trounced 5-1 by rivals Barcelona, prompting the sacking of Julen Lopetegui after just four months in the job.

The Argentinian was seen as a stopgap before a big-name permanent replacement, but has overseen a significant upturn in form at the club, with Real scoring 15 goals and conceding just twice since Solari took charge.

The club have also produced some of their best performances of the season under the new boss, who has strengthened his claims for a longer-term tenure in the Real hotseat.

Real kicked off their new era under Solari with a resounding 4-0 away win at Melilla in the Copa Del Rey, then followed up with a 2-0 home win over Valladolid. A 5-0 win away from home against Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League continued Solari's dream start in charge, with a thrilling 4-2 La Liga win at Celta Vigo setting a new club record.

The victory at Celta meant Solari joined former Madrid bosses Paco Bru, Enrique Fernandez, Vujadin Boskov, Jose Antonio Camacho and Manuel Pellegrini as only the sixth boss in Real Madrid history to start their tenure with four consecutive wins.

But Solari's remarkable start, with a +13 goal difference after his first four games, puts him statistically ahead of his predecessors. It means the former Real midfielder, who made 131 league appearances for Los Blancos between 2000 and 2005, has officially made the best start as coach in club history.

The two La Liga wins in his early run have seen Real stabilize their league form after a disastrous run of one draw and four losses in their previous five domestic outings under Lopetegui.

Now placed sixth, Madrid sit just four points behind early pacesetters Barcelona and hopes at the Bernabeu are high that their new boss can power the side back into the title race in the second half of the season.