Copa Libertadores fans with heart conditions won’t miss a beat with special radio broadcast

The next chapter in the Boca Juniors versus River Plate rivalry will be played out on the grandest stage in South American football and Radio Colonia says it will provide a ‘calmer’ broadcast to help keep tempers in check.

The Superclasico between Boca Juniors and River Plate is well known for being one of the most fiercely-contested rivalries not just in South American football, but anywhere across the globe.

The two Buenos Aires teams will meet on Saturday in the final of the Copa Libertadores and one local radio station has decided to offer an additional, more peaceful broadcast of the game - in part to allow people with heart conditions to follow the game without getting too flustered.

Radio Colonia will broadcast both legs of the final and, backed by the Argentine Society of Cardiology, will commentate on the match with the express intention of not raising too many pulses.

Cardiologist Gonzalo Díaz Babio will also be present during the broadcast to offer advice to listeners on how to keep from getting overstressed during incidents such as goals or red cards.

The background ambience of the stadium will be replaced with calming music, while commentators have been instructed not to raise their voices or get over-excited.

This is the first time that that two most fervently supported teams in Argentina have faced each other in the Copa Libertadores final. Both sets of away fans have been banned from either leg, so a large radio audience is expected.

The last time the two teams faced each other, several River Plate players were hospitalized after being attacked with pepper spray by fans of Boca.