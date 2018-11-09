Clap happy: Neymar recieves €375,000 'ethical bonus' payout to applaud PSG fans - reports

French media have revealed that Paris Saint Germain pay gigantic sums of money in 'ethical bonuses' to players if they conform to certain rules, including acknowledging fans with applause, with Neymar Jr. netting €375,000.

Broadcaster France 2 released a document that claims there are a set of rules with which the players must comply in order to receive their bonuses, which include appluading the fans.

Star player Neymar must follow criteria including applauding home fans to receive a whopping €375,000 ($425,681), whereas team captain and Neymar's countryman Thiago Silva earns just €33,000 for the same act.

Au #PSG, salaires vertigineux, clauses secrètes, et un bonus éthique avec obligation de saluer et remercier les supporters avant et après chaque match. Son montant varie selon les joueurs, de 33 000 à 375 000 € net par mois pour Neymar. #FootballLeaks#EnvoyéSpécialpic.twitter.com/Wdn5TfBVgh — Envoyé spécial (@EnvoyeSpecial) November 8, 2018

The report claims the club have other criteria that must be followed, including keeping to good timekeeping, respecting the media and the fairly obvious rule to refrain from betting on matches involving PSG.

Brazilian playmaker Neymar is no stranger to the big bucks. His transfer from Barcelona to PSG is the most expensive of all-time, with the Paris club paying €222 million ($250 million) for the 26-year-old's services in 2017, after the player himself bought out his contract with the Catalan side.

French World Cup winner and whizz kid Kylian Mbappe is second on that list, his transfer weighing in at €180 million the same year from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.