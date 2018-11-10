The ‘5,000-1’ walk: Leicester City fans honor owner & helicopter crash victims

Leicester City fans are joining a memorial walk in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent helicopter crash outside the club’s stadium, including owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people who were killed when the Thai billionaire's helicopter came down shortly after takeoff from the King Power Stadium center circle on October 27.

The ‘5000-1’ walk is aimed at paying tribute to those, as well as recognizing the stunning odds which the club overcame under Srivaddhanaprabha’s leadership to claim the Premier League title in 2016.

The march will march from the city’s Jubilee Square to the King Power Stadium prior to Leicester’s Premier League fixture with Burnley.

Plans have also been outlined to erect a statue in Srivaddhanaprabha’s memory outside the stadium.

The memorial walk was the brainchild of Leicester supporters Megan Elliott, 14, and her 11-year-old sister Casey, who appealed for around 5,000 people to take part in the march. Those numbers have now swelled and more than 20,000 people are expected to take part.

In the spirit of Khun Vichai's generosity, every supporter will receive a free programme, scarf, clap banner and pin badge today.



The 100-page programme includes contributions from some of the biggest names in the Club's history, including Claudio Ranieri and Esteban Cambiasso. pic.twitter.com/b31W6EuSsd — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 10, 2018

Leicester players, meanwhile, will wear special jerseys with Srivaddhanaprabha’s name embroidered on them for the match, while a tribute video will be broadcast in the stadium shortly before kickoff.

A two-minute silence will be observed before the start of the game, the first home fixture to be played since the tragic accident.

An inquest is currently underway to determine the cause of the accident, in which two members of Srivaddhanaprabha’s staff also lost their lives, as well as the pilot and his partner.