'I miss you dad, with all of my heart': Son of Leicester owner leaves tribute to 'extraordinary' dad

The son of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Top, has left a heartfelt message on Instagram to his "extraordinary" late father, whom he describes as having left him with a "big mission" to carry ahead.

Tycoon Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who acquired 'The Foxes' in 2010 and led the club to Premier League success in the 2015/16 season, was one of five people killed when his helicopter span out of control and plummetted into a car park beside the club's King Power Stadium at the weekend.

Tributes have since poured in online and also in the form of wreaths, jerseys and messages laid at a memorial near where the aircraft crashed at the stadium. On Wednesday, Srivaddhanaprabha's son Aiyawatt, known as Top, joined them in paying saluting the billionaire in a touching message on social media.

He wrote: "I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming support. What happened made me realise how important my dad was to many people all over the world and I’m touched by how many people kept him close to their hearts.

Vichai's son, Top has left an emotional message on his Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/VnlqaLGSP9 — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) October 31, 2018

“I’m extremely proud to have such an extraordinary father. From him, I have received a very big mission and legacy to pass on and I intend to do just that. I know that I will receive the support I need to make this happen and I am so grateful for all your messages and kind words.

“For a long time, my father taught me to be strong and to take care of my family. He had a way of teaching me about life and work without making it seem like a lesson. He was my mentor and role model.

“Today, he has left me with a legacy to continue and I will do everything I can to carry on his big vision and dreams. My family and I would like to thank each and every one of you for your sincere kindness and good intentions during the most difficult time for us."

Top signed off his post with the touching words: “I miss you dad, with all of my heart.”

Among those to pay tribute to the owner online were Leicester players past and present including Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, the latter described the 60-year-old as being like a father.

