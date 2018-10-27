Conor McGregor fan tries to vote for the ‘Notorious’ in Irish presidential election (POLL)

Irish people went to the polls for a presidential election on Friday and the reaction to one voter casting his ballot in favor of Conor McGregor suggests the UFC fighter is far more popular than several of the actual candidates.

‘The Notorious’ wasn’t an official candidate in the race for the head of state job but that didn’t stop Dublin resident Neil Tolan from showing his support for the former lightweight champion.

“What we need is a real president,” Tolan tweeted along with a photograph of his ballot, on which he had hastily drawn a mini stick figure with bulging biceps indicating his support for McGregor.

The tweet quickly gained traction online and racked up more than 7,000 likes after McGregor retweeted it to his 7.5 million followers.

The spoiled vote will not have any impact on the final result as exit polls suggest that the incumbent, Michael D Higgins, will be easily reelected with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

However, with four of the six candidates on track to garner less than 10 percent McGregor could well have proved more popular than several of them if he had sought the commander in chief role.

