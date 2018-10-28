Leicester City FC owner confirmed among dead in helicopter crash
HomeSport News

Leicester City owner confirmed among dead in helicopter crash

Get short URL
Leicester City owner confirmed among dead in helicopter crash
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Jorge Silva / File Photo
The owner of Leicester City football club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, has been confirmed as among those killed when the Thai businessman’s helicopter crashed after taking off from the club’s stadium on Saturday night.

Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people to die in the incident, Leicester City FC confirmed on Sunday night. 

READ MORE: Helicopter of Leicester City FC billionaire owner crashes outside stadium (VIDEOS)

The Thai billionaire’s helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from the pitch at the King Power stadium, following Leicester’s 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.

Witnesses describe seeing the aircraft spin out of control, while footage of the aftermath of the crash showed a huge fireball in a car park near the stadium.

The had been numerous unconfirmed reports that Srivaddhanaprabha, 61, had been abroad, as he was regularly seen leaving the stadium in his own helicopter after attending games.

FILE PHOTO © Reuters

Srivaddhanaprabha, who is worth an estimated $3.8 billion through his duty-free retail empire, bought Leicester in 2010 for a reported £39 million.

His investment helped the club return to England’s top-flight before the Foxes defied 5,000-1 odds to secure a stunning Premier League title in the 2015-16, widely seen as one of the greatest underdog stories in sporting history.

© Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha

Srivaddhanaprabha endeared himself to the club’s players, staff and fans through his humility, generosity and personal touch in the club’s affairs.

He was a regular visitor at matches, and was often seen leaving in his helicopter from the pitch to return to his London home.

Football fans gathered at Leicester's Stadium on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims of the crash, while support poured in from the broader football community. 

© Reuters / Peter Nicholls

READ MORE: Leicester City helicopter crash: Tributes laid as fans gather at stadium

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies