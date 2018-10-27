Helicopter of Leicester City FC billionaire owner crashes outside stadium (VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter seen above the King Power Stadium. © Global Look Press
A helicopter belonging to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the billionaire owner of Leicester City Football Club, has crashed outside the King Power Stadium. Videos from the scene show a massive blaze raging on the ground.

There’s still no information on who was on board the aircraft or if there were any casualties. A Sky Sports News reporter said that witnesses saw the helicopter taking off from the pitch inside the stadium “as it does after every game.” The pilot then apparently lost control of the helicopter.

Multiple videos from the scene show a massive fire at the stadium’s car park and emergency services arriving.

The helicopter used by Srivaddhanaprabha can carry up to eight people, including the pilot.

