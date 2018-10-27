Helicopter of Leicester City FC billionaire owner crashes outside stadium (VIDEOS)
There’s still no information on who was on board the aircraft or if there were any casualties. A Sky Sports News reporter said that witnesses saw the helicopter taking off from the pitch inside the stadium “as it does after every game.” The pilot then apparently lost control of the helicopter.
BREAKING:#Leicester— London 999 Feed (@999London) October 27, 2018
A helicopter belonging to the chairman of Leicester City has crashed outside the club's stadium in the car park. Leicestershire Police says emergency services are "aware and dealing" with an incident near Leicester City's King Power Stadium. pic.twitter.com/joZBvXIWG4
Leicester City FC owner's helicopter in the car park. Watching this makes me sick. Hope they're OK. pic.twitter.com/Hh71JxO01o— Mbz I̡̪̠̫̓̋́͐̍́͡ͅ (@MabzCiteh) October 27, 2018
Multiple videos from the scene show a massive fire at the stadium’s car park and emergency services arriving.
We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing.— LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) October 27, 2018
We are also in attendance and will update when possible. https://t.co/qQpYMXtdRX— East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (@EMASNHSTrust) October 27, 2018
The helicopter used by Srivaddhanaprabha can carry up to eight people, including the pilot.
