Helicopter of Leicester City FC billionaire owner crashes outside stadium (VIDEOS)

A helicopter belonging to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the billionaire owner of Leicester City Football Club, has crashed outside the King Power Stadium. Videos from the scene show a massive blaze raging on the ground.

There’s still no information on who was on board the aircraft or if there were any casualties. A Sky Sports News reporter said that witnesses saw the helicopter taking off from the pitch inside the stadium “as it does after every game.” The pilot then apparently lost control of the helicopter.

A helicopter belonging to the chairman of Leicester City has crashed outside the club's stadium in the car park. Leicestershire Police says emergency services are "aware and dealing" with an incident near Leicester City's King Power Stadium. pic.twitter.com/joZBvXIWG4 — London 999 Feed (@999London) October 27, 2018

Leicester City FC owner's helicopter in the car park. Watching this makes me sick. Hope they're OK. pic.twitter.com/Hh71JxO01o — Mbz I̡̪̠̫̓̋́͐̍́͡ͅ (@MabzCiteh) October 27, 2018

Multiple videos from the scene show a massive fire at the stadium’s car park and emergency services arriving.

We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing. — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) October 27, 2018

We are also in attendance and will update when possible. https://t.co/qQpYMXtdRX — East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (@EMASNHSTrust) October 27, 2018

The helicopter used by Srivaddhanaprabha can carry up to eight people, including the pilot.

