La Liga calls on US fans to ‘fight’ for Barcelona v Girona game in Miami

Spain’s La Liga has called on fans in the US to back plans to play the Barcelona versus Girona fixture in Miami, as it steps up its campaign in the face of opposition from groups including FIFA.

La Liga North America has launched a #BringUStheGame campaign which includes a petition asking fans to show support for the idea of domestic Spanish games being played Stateside.

“The greatest soccer league in the world is looking to make history. LaLiga is planning on bringing a regular season match to America for the first time ever — but we need your help to make this event happen,” the petition page reads.

“Imagine watching Luis Suárez, Philippe Coutinho, Cristhian Stuani, Portu, and others competing right here at home.

“A real league match, with points on the line, between defending La Liga champions FC Barcelona and Girona FC on January 26, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

“There’s only one problem. Some of the key decision makers are falsely claiming it won’t be good for the game in the US. So we, the fans, need to fight for this match by telling them:

“It’s good for the fans. It’s good for the game.

“Are you in? The more support we have, the harder we’ll be to ignore,” the petition adds.

The step is the latest from La Liga and Relevant, who have signed a 15-year partnership deal to play Spanish league games in the US.

However, while Barca and Girona have agreed to play the game, the move has been met with opposition from the Spanish players’ union, the Spanish FA and the FIFA Council.

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino reiterated earlier this month that the organization had “clear views” that domestic games should be played in their home countries.

The Spanish government has also reportedly expressed concerns that the planned fixture between Barca and Girona could boost the profile of separatists in Catalonia, as both teams hail from the region.

