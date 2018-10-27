Floyd v Khabib: What do The Money Team fighters in Moscow think of the mega-fight? (VIDEO)

To investigate the potential match up between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather RT Sport traveled to Floyd's Russian base - The Mayweather Boxing Academy in Moscow - to gain the opinion of The Money Team Russia fighters.

From Moscow to Makhachkala, Khabib is the hottest name on every fight fan's lips, with a potential mega money match up between Dagestan's UFC lightweight ruler and 50-0 undefeated boxer 'Money' Mayweather following closely behind.

The two fighters have expressed their willingness to battle it out in boxing, so RT Sport's Danny Armstrong talked to Russian 'The Money Team' fighters in Moscow to discuss fighter purses, crossover fights, and calling out big names in boxing and MMA.

'If Mayweather signs contract with #UFC it will be more than nine figures': The Money Team Russia head on potential MMA fight



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/gRdPTs17Dd@FloydMayweather 💰🥊💰 pic.twitter.com/AGhaAmLzmx — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) October 26, 2018

